DEA calling fentanyl the deadliest drug threat facing the U.S.: Some local treatment centers seeing the impacts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wednesday, The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) announced it seized nearly 380 million deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022. It’s now being called the deadliest drug threat facing the U.S. and the devastating impacts are being felt here in Toledo, Northwest Ohio, and Southeast Michigan.

“Fentanyl is very much like heroin. It only takes one time use and you can die,” said Jessica Biederman with the Ohio Treatment Center.

Except, the DEA says, fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin. Adding that, just two milligrams of fentanyl, about as much that fits on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose.

Biederman says they are seeing the rise in usage at the Ohio Treatment Center. “Our call volume is higher than it has ever been, especially for fentanyl.”

She says they’re also seeing the devasting impacts. “It’s insane the amount of people that are dying over fentanyl and working in treatment and being face to face with it every single day, it’s heart breaking.”

As someone in recovery herself, Biederman says she personally understands what many of her clients are going through.

“We have parents calling in and asking questions, trying to get their family members into treatment, you know, if they’re not willing or not ready, and they just can’t let it go, you know, then we get the follow-up phone call fom mom or dad about them passing away because they couldn’t stop, we’re seeing a lot of that lately,” Bierderman said.

She even offers some advice for the people that may be thinking about trying drugs for whatever reason.

“Today you don’t know what is in drugs, you have no idea what’s in drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, any of it, you just don’t know,” said Bierderman. “If you’re going through a hard time like, it doesn’t last, you get through it.”

If you, or someone you know, are looking for help, you can contact the Ohio Treatment Center at 419-419-0849. You can also click here for their website.

