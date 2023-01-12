January 12th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The fog and mist this morning will evolve into rain for late morning and the afternoon. Temperatures will slowly drop into the low to middle 40s late today. Rain will change to snow this evening. Most of the area will have 0 to 1 inch of snow overall. Friday will be colder and breezy with the chance for flurries. Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 30s. Highs next week will range from 40 to 50 degrees. More rain is likely late Monday into Tuesday.

