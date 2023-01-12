Birthday Club
Local organization partners with ProMedica to send aid during Ukraine war

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been nearly a year since Russia invaded Ukraine displacing millions of people.

The local organization Toledo Helps Ukraine has been working to help war efforts from the very beginning and now they have partnered with ProMedica to expand their efforts.

“Aid that is being collected here in Toledo is essential to take Ukrainians closer to their freedom,” said Alona Matchenko, the founder of Toledo Helps Ukraine.

Matchenko called it devastating to see Ukrainian families displaced from their homes while battling the winter conditions.

“Essential items that we are collecting are to help Ukrainians go through this frigid winter that they are facing with no heat, no light, no drinking water,” said Matchenko.

Matchenko said she is confident that Ukraine will win the war and once that happens her work is still not done.

“Our goal is to collect the funds necessary to rebuild at least one civic institution in Ukraine and I believe Toledo can help make that happen,” said Matchenko.

Toledo Helps Ukraine and ProMedica are looking to collect and send the following items:

  • Non-perishable food and water
  • Candles
  • Flashlights
  • Batteries
  • Tape
  • Generators
  • Power blocks
  • Blankets
  • Hand and feet warmers
  • Medical Supplies
  • Thermal clothing
  • Monetary gifts

Click here to find a location to donate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

