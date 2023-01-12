Local organization partners with ProMedica to send aid during Ukraine war

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been nearly a year since Russia invaded Ukraine displacing millions of people.

The local organization Toledo Helps Ukraine has been working to help war efforts from the very beginning and now they have partnered with ProMedica to expand their efforts.

“Aid that is being collected here in Toledo is essential to take Ukrainians closer to their freedom,” said Alona Matchenko, the founder of Toledo Helps Ukraine.

Matchenko called it devastating to see Ukrainian families displaced from their homes while battling the winter conditions.

“Essential items that we are collecting are to help Ukrainians go through this frigid winter that they are facing with no heat, no light, no drinking water,” said Matchenko.

Matchenko said she is confident that Ukraine will win the war and once that happens her work is still not done.

“Our goal is to collect the funds necessary to rebuild at least one civic institution in Ukraine and I believe Toledo can help make that happen,” said Matchenko.

Toledo Helps Ukraine and ProMedica are looking to collect and send the following items:

Non-perishable food and water

Candles

Flashlights

Batteries

Tape

Generators

Power blocks

Blankets

Hand and feet warmers

Medical Supplies

Thermal clothing

Monetary gifts

Click here to find a location to donate.

