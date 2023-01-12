Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

NASA finds Earth-sized planet found in habitable zone

NASA discovers a planet system with an Earth-sized exoplanet that could hold the potential for life. (Credit: NASA via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Move over Mars!

NASA is touting a new discovery that is potentially habitable for life.

The space agency is calling the exoplanet TOI 700 e.

A NASA mission spotted the Earth-sized planet about 100 light years away.

A habitable zone is an area that is just the right distance from a star where water can exist on a planet’s surface and the conditions are neither too hot nor too cold for life.

According to scientists, the potential for water also suggests the potential for life on that planet.

Researchers say this system is one of the few with multiple, small, habitable-zone planets that they have confirmed exist.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in the Super 8 Motel breaking and entering has been arrested after evading police...
Suspect tried to hide by climbing a pine tree in Walbridge pursuit
Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, and and Carrissa Eames appeared before a judge for arraignment on...
Bond set for three suspects in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Derek Wensinger
Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system

Latest News

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks about the inflation fight in Stockholm, Sweden, on...
Inflation slows to 6.5% over past 12 months
FILE - Defense Secretary Ash Carter is shown in this file photo. President Joe Biden and past...
Late Pentagon chief Ash Carter to be honored at service
(Source: ProMedica)
262 to be laid off as ProMedica divests from skilled nursing facilities
FILE - Kevin Harvick celebrates after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup championship series auto...
NASCAR’s Harvick: ‘It’s just time,’ racer says of 2023 final season