Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo residents displeased with lot cleanup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Oak Street have worked for months to clean up a torn-down lot in their neighborhood.

The building burned down in September, and after a long wait, the lot was cleaned in January. However, neighboring residents are not happy with the work.

“They could’ve done a better job. They were given $9 million to do this, and this is what they do. They finally do it, but if you look, you can see it wasn’t cleaned up properly,” said John Frye.

While cleaning up the mess, neighbors said crews inadvertently created more issues.

“There’s a lot of garbage in the alley, there’s still stuff out in the street, and they left a bunch of tires out back. They hit my fence in the process, which is kind of leaning back and forth back there now,” said a neighbor who chose to remain anonymous.

Now neighbors want to see the lot filled in and the debris cleaned up. The city’s Public Service Department said they’re planning to fill in the lot in the spring once the ground is dryer and more firm.

