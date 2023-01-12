Ohio Attorney General moves to reinstate abortion ‘heartbeat’ law

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s so-called heartbeat law — which bans abortions after six weeks —has been on pause since September, following a Hamilton County Judge’s decision to file a preliminary injunction making the law unenforceable.

“It was originally enforced last summer and then this litigation began with the ACLU and a judge in Hamilton County, Ohio issued first a temporary restraining order and then second, he filed a preliminary injunction. So, as of now, SB. 23 cannot be enforced due to a court order,” said Bowling Green State University Assistant Professor of political science Dr. Joshua Boston.

Due to the injunction, Ohioans can currently have an abortion up to 21 weeks and six days into their pregnancy.

However, Attorney General Dave Yost, is hoping to change that by asking the Ohio Supreme Court to weigh in on whether an appellate court can overrule the injunction that keeps the heartbeat law from taking effect.

“That intermediate appellate court says we can’t hear this case; we don’t have jurisdiction to hear it,” Boston said. “Now, the AG’s Office is appealing to the Ohio Supreme Court saying can that middle-level court actually strike down that injunction. The Attorney General is also asking the Ohio Supreme Court to basically say that SB.23 — that the heartbeat bill — can be enforced.”

The Ohio Supreme Court can either reject the injunction fully — allowing the heartbeat law to take effect — or send the case back to the appellate court for further ruling.

Boston tentatively estimates that the Supreme Court could rule on the injunction in the next month. Then, the law either goes back to the appellate level or directly to the trial court.

