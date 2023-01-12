Birthday Club
Ohio Republicans look to limit Board of Education’s power over curriculum

State Sen. Bill Reineke formally introduced a bill this week that would strip the board of its...
State Sen. Bill Reineke formally introduced a bill this week that would strip the board of its powers to oversee curriculum and education policy.(Source: Pexels via MGN)
By Josh Croup
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Republicans are looking to limit the Board of Education’s power over curriculum in schools.

This week, State Sen. Bill Reineke, a Republican from Tiffin, formally introduced a bill this week that would strip the board of its powers to oversee curriculum and education policy. Senate Bill 1 would move those responsibilities to a new cabinet-level agency led by someone appointed by the governor.

Late efforts to gut the state school board failed in the legislature in 2022. The package didn’t have enough support to pass in the House after senators tacked on amendments dealing with COVID-19 vaccine requirements and transgender athletes.

Democrats, including Teresa Fedor, one of the newest members of the state school board, called the efforts by Republicans in the statehouse a “power grab.”

To learn more information, or to view Senate Bill 1, click here.

