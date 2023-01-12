One hospitalized after series of crashes on I-75

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hurt following a series of crashes on I-75 in Findlay Thursday afternoon.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person was taken to an area hospital for what troopers described as non-life-threatening injuries.

OSHP says there a semi rolled over on I-75 South just before 2:00 p.m. All lanes of traffic were closed at one point and it appears traffic is now moving around the scene of the crash.

Two additional crashes happened on I-75 North around 3:15 p.m. and traffic is moving around those as well.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crashes.

I-75 South crash at SR-15 near Findlay (Ohio Department of Transportation)

Semi rollover on I-75 South at SR-12 (Ohio Department of Transportation)

