Ottawa Hills Local Schools unveils new mural connected to Glass City River Wall

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa Hills Local Schools unveiled a new mural at the Junior/Senior High School Thursday. The district said it reflects the schools’ commitment to to diversity and inclusion.

The mural was created by Gabe Gault, the artist behind the Glass City River Wall -- the larges of its kind in the country. The district brought Gault in as its Artist in Residence this week.

“Channeling Renaissance portraiture and still-lifes, Gault explores his identity as a Black American, re-appropriating, breaking down, and repurposing Colonial influences in order to celebrate Culture,” a description of Gault’s work on his website read.

Find more information about Gault and his work here.

