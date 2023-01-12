Birthday Club
Police working to identify pedestrian hit, killed on I-75

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Michigan are working to identify the body of a female victim who was hit and killed on I-75 in Monroe Tuesday night.

The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police said an SUV traveling north on I-75 hit a pedestrian just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night near mile marker 8. Police found the female victim dead when they arrived on the scene and have not been able to identify her despite ongoing efforts.

Police are looking for information to help identify the victim, saying she is a white female with brown hair. At the time of the crash, she was wearing a black-colored “PINK” brand shirt with black and white pajama pants and black tennis shoes.

Officials are still investigating the incident but say intoxicants or speed do not seem to be a factor.

Those with information can contact MSP Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

