Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

‘Suspicious’ circumstances surrounding Ohio woman’s disappearance

Her vehicle was found in Middletown several days later.
Cierra Chapman's vehicle was found several days later in Middletown, according to the Dayton...
Cierra Chapman's vehicle was found several days later in Middletown, according to the Dayton Police Department.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A search for a missing woman continues nearly a week after her vehicle was found in Middletown.

The disappearance of 30-year-old Cierra Chapman is considered suspicious, according to the Dayton Police Department.

She was last seen in the early morning hours of Dec. 27 when she left her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood, Ohio, police said.

Chapman left in her silver 2014 Cadillac SRX.

That SUV was found on Jan. 6, more than 21 miles south of Trotwood in Middletown, Dayton police said.

Chapman was nowhere to be found when her vehicle was found. Her purse and other personal belongings were, however, inside the Cadillac, police said.

The 30-year-old is described as 5′5″, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7868 if you have information regarding Chapman’s whereabouts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in the Super 8 Motel breaking and entering has been arrested after evading police...
Suspect tried to hide by climbing a pine tree in Walbridge pursuit
Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, and and Carrissa Eames appeared before a judge for arraignment on...
Five suspects plead not guilty to charges in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Lilliana Nardini
BODY CAM: Ohio troopers rescue missing Michigan girl
Food Stamps, SNAP Benefits
COVID Snap benefits expected to end in coming months

Latest News

East Side residents not pleased with lot cleanup.
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Side residents not pleased with lot cleanup
I-75 South crash at SR-15 near Findlay
One hospitalized after series of crashes on I-75
The Buckeye Broadband event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the...
Lucas County, Buckeye Broadband and OhioMeansJobs hosts hiring event
Police working to identify pedestrian hit, killed on I-75
TLCERAP has received an additional $34 million which will allow the rental assistance...
City of Toledo receiving additional funding for Emergency Rental Assistance Program