Yost announces millions in safety grants available to Ohio schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Attorney General Dave Yost announced Thursday that $11.77 million in safety grants will be available to Ohio schools for the 2023-24 school year.

According to the AG’s office, there will be a limited number of ‘Innovation Grants’ of up to $20,000 awarded for technology that links schools with law enforcement agencies for improved safety, crime prevention and response.

“Every second counts when law enforcement is responding to a crisis in our schools – and every dollar we can provide can help buy time to save lives,” AG Yost said.

The AG’s office says the grants can be used for one building or multiple buildings within a district.

The money from the innovation grants is expected to be used for crisis-response technology designed to alert law enforcement of potential safety breeches on school property. Examples include:

Systems allowing immediate camera access to responding law enforcement

Silent panic alarms

Shot detection technology

License plate reader alerts for registered sex offender vehicles

Protection order alert systems

Wanted dangerous person alert systems

The AG’s office says in addition, Ohio schools are also eligible for safety grants of $2,500 or $5.50 per student, whichever amount is greater. The funding is intended to give schools leaders flexibility in determining how best to improve student safety.

The safety grant funding could be used for the following:

Certification training for a school resource officer.

Any active-shooter or school-safety training or equipment.

Educational resources for all grade levels.

Training to identify and assist students with mental health issues.

School supplies or equipment related to school safety or for implementing a school-safety plan.

Any other training related to school safety.

According to the AG’s office, public schools, charter schools, educational service centers, STEM schools and schools operated by county boards of developmental disabilities can apply for the grant funding. Applications can be submitted through the Ohio Grants Portal. Once in the portal, select funding opportunities then select Ohio Attorney General’s FY22 School Safety Grant.

There is a separate application for each type of grant opportunity.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Feb 28. If you have any questions or concerns, you can email schoolsafetygrants@ohioattorneygeneral.gov.

