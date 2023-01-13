Birthday Club
1/13: Derek’s Friday AM Forecast

Blustery today with flurries, then sunny for the weekend!
1/13: Derek’s Friday AM Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: A few flurries around and blustery with highs in the low 30s but feeling closer to 20. Light snow accumulations will be possible well to the east of Toledo. TONIGHT: Flurries ending early, then skies clearing and winds diminishing overnight. Even with the lighter winds, wind chills will still get down near 10, with actual air temps around 20. SATURDAY: Sunny but chilly with highs in the mid-30s. SATURDAY NIGHT: A few clouds with lows in the low 20s. SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 40s. EXTENDED: More rain arriving on MLK Day with highs in the mid-40s. The rain showers will continue into Monday night and Tuesday when highs will be near 50. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s, then another round of rain arrives later Wednesday night and continues into Thursday. Highs Thursday in the upper 40s, then some colder air arrives Thursday night. That could lead to some flurries for Friday, when it’ll be colder with highs in the mid-30s.

