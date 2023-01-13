Applications opening soon for Ohio EMA Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Emergency Management Agency announced Friday that applications are being accepted for the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program beginning next week.

Applications will be accepted starting on Jan. 16 and the deadline to apply is Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.

Ohio EMA says the program provides a rebate to homeowners of up to 75% of the cost to install or construct a safe room, up to a maximum of $4,875 to those selected for the program. The rebate program uses a computerized random selection process to select names and those selected will be notified of their position on the priority list.

“Ohio is vulnerable to tornadoes, like the one we had in Dayton in 2019,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “A tornado can produce winds exceeding 200 mph and is capable of destroying most structures. A safe room is built to withstand these winds and airborne debris, and I urge Ohioans to learn more about this program and apply.”

According to Ohio EMA, a safe room is an extreme-wind shelter or space that provides protection to people during a tornado or high wind event. Safe rooms can be constructed and installed in one of several places in a home including:

Basement

Beneath a concrete slab-on-grade foundation or garage floor

Interior room on the first floor

Safe rooms can also be buried in the yard or be a stand-alone structure near a home.

Ohio EMA says to date, more than $2.7 million in rebates have been awarded to homeowners for the construction of more than 290 safe rooms across the state. This year marks the ninth year for the program.

“We are very proud of this program,” said Ohio EMA Executive Director Sima Merick. “The protection a safe room can offer during a tornado or storm with high winds is not to be understated. Our goal is the safety of Ohioans.”

For more information, and to apply, click here.

Homeowners with questions can contact Dan Clevidence, Ohio EMA Mitigation Specialist at 614-799-3533.

