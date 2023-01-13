Birthday Club
Charles White, USC’s Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64

Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday.
FILE - Southern California tailback Charles White carries against Michigan during the Rose Bowl...
FILE - Southern California tailback Charles White carries against Michigan during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 1, 1979. White died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer, the school said. (AP Photo, File)(Anonymous | AP)
By GREG BEACHAM
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:01 PM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64.

USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards.

The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer, the school said. A two-time All-American, White won a national title in 1978 before claiming the Heisman in the following season, when he captained the Trojans and led the nation in yards rushing.

White led the Trojans in rushing in each of his final three seasons.

He played in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams.

