Downtown Perrysburg’s annual Winterfest returns

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Perrysburg, Inc. presents its annual Winterfest Saturday.

The festival, located in the historic downtown, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year’s festival will include the following sights and activities: commissioned ice sculptures; live carvings demonstrations; inflatable polar bear slides; s’mores and firepits; scavenger hunts, and magic shows.

Local businesses and organizations may still donate in support of this year’s event.

Anyone who wishes to donate or has any questions, email downtownperrysburg@gmail.com.

