Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

Downtown Perrysburg’s annual Winterfest returns

The Great Art Escape, Perrysburg Winter Fest and more.
The Great Art Escape, Perrysburg Winter Fest and more.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Perrysburg, Inc. presents its annual Winterfest Saturday.

The festival, located in the historic downtown, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year’s festival will include the following sights and activities: commissioned ice sculptures; live carvings demonstrations; inflatable polar bear slides; s’mores and firepits; scavenger hunts, and magic shows.

Local businesses and organizations may still donate in support of this year’s event.

Anyone who wishes to donate or has any questions, email downtownperrysburg@gmail.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in the Super 8 Motel breaking and entering has been arrested after evading police...
Suspect tried to hide by climbing a pine tree in Walbridge pursuit
Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, and and Carrissa Eames appeared before a judge for arraignment on...
Five suspects plead not guilty to charges in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Food Stamps, SNAP Benefits
COVID Snap benefits expected to end in coming months
Lilliana Nardini
BODY CAM: Ohio troopers rescue missing Michigan girl

Latest News

1/12: Dan’s Thursday 11pm Forecast
Noah Johnson of Bryan, OH. has been missing since Nov. 18.
Eight weeks later, still no sign of missing Bryan man
The 15-year-old student was charged with inducing panic and is currently held at the Seneca...
Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats
After the pandemic crippled the dining industry, inflation is making it difficult for...
Local restaurants suffer from the impact of inflation