Feel Good Friday: A Snapshot In Time

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Family photo sessions can be a challenge to schedule, and often, they are expensive. But the final products are always priceless, and that’s something one local woman wanted to make sure more moms could have.

Nailya Weber will never forget receiving the gift of a camera from a brother as a child in Russia. Photography became her hobby for decades, but then, she moved to Perrysburg, next door to a photographer who noticed that Weber had a knack for the job and asked Nailya to be her second shooter. When that neighbor moved, she encouraged Weber to go into business for herself, which she did in 2020.

“I kind of always know to have more, you give more. I’ve always been a gifter. I love giving gifts more than receiving them,” Weber said. And that became the spark for an idea to do good.

“My mom was a single mother. My dad passed away when I was six. Growing up, I never had professional pictures taken with my mom,” explained Weber. “I wanted to make single moms’ lives a little bit more special.”

Around Christmas, she began offering free sessions to around 30 single moms. Crystal Saylor, a mother of two, was among those who jumped on the opportunity.

“We do family photos every year,” Saylor recalled. “Budget was a little tight this year so I was really happy to see that she was offering that. Very generous, and perfect timing for us.”

Saylor says the final images were not only beautiful, but emotional.

“It’s really when you look back, a few years later, and you’re like, I remember that day,” she said. “Everyone looks younger, and they look so little, and it’s just really nice to have those memories.”

Nailya Weber now does photography full-time and has plans to continue offering her talent as a gift.

“I’m thinking to open up more spots around Mother’s Day,” she said with a smile.

