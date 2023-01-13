Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

Ottawa Hills superintendent: No students injured

Ottawa Hills
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at Ottawa Hills High School, according to officials with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office,

In an email sent to parents around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Ottawa Hills administrators said that its elementary school would remain on lockdown while its junior/senior high was taken to the elementary school gym.

At this time for precautionary reasons the elementary school remains on lockdown. All students are safe. No students are injured. Students from the Junior/Senior high are being escorted to the elementary school new gym. We are following directives from the police. The elementary school will continue to remain on lockdown. We will communicate more information as it becomes available.

Email to parents from Ottawa Hills Local Schools

This is an active news story and it will be continually updated throughout the day as new information is made available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Food Stamps, SNAP Benefits
COVID Snap benefits expected to end in coming months
Lilliana Nardini
BODY CAM: Ohio troopers rescue missing Michigan girl
Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, and and Carrissa Eames appeared before a judge for arraignment on...
Five suspects plead not guilty to charges in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
(Source: ProMedica)
262 to be laid off as ProMedica divests from skilled nursing facilities

Latest News

1/13: Derek’s Friday AM Forecast
1/13: Derek’s Friday AM Forecast
1/12: Dan’s Thursday 11pm Forecast
Noah Johnson of Bryan, OH. has been missing since Nov. 18.
Eight weeks later, still no sign of missing Bryan man
The Great Art Escape, Perrysburg Winter Fest and more.
Downtown Perrysburg’s annual Winterfest returns