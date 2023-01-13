Ottawa Hills superintendent: No students injured

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at Ottawa Hills High School, according to officials with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office,

In an email sent to parents around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Ottawa Hills administrators said that its elementary school would remain on lockdown while its junior/senior high was taken to the elementary school gym.

At this time for precautionary reasons the elementary school remains on lockdown. All students are safe. No students are injured. Students from the Junior/Senior high are being escorted to the elementary school new gym. We are following directives from the police. The elementary school will continue to remain on lockdown. We will communicate more information as it becomes available.

This is an active news story and it will be continually updated throughout the day as new information is made available.

