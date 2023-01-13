Local restaurants suffer from the impact of inflation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week, a family business, the Chosica Peruvian Restaurant, closed its doors.

“It’s very depressing. My mom, she started this business when I was around 15,” said the Owners’ son Ernesto Del Rio. “She did it to leave something behind for us.”

“And now we’re in this situation where we’re in debt. We don’t even have a job because the landlord locked us out of the restaurant.”

The restaurant opened in October 2019 — just before the pandemic. Since opening, they’ve endured a series of pandemic-and-economy-related challenges that have left them struggling to pay rent.

“We were at the border. Barely, like able to pay our b i lls,” Del Rio said of the pandemic. “So, when inflation came through, and prices of everything went up, that just completely ruined the little balance that we had between paying our bills and not.”

Del Rio isn’t alone. Johnathan Downing, the managing partner at Plate8, said inflation has increased their food costs by an estimated 10 percent.

“Some of that has been absorbed by menu price increases,” Downing said. “But food costs are still really tough.”

Downing said government assistance has been critical in helping them survive the pandemic and the current economy. But for businesses like Chosica the aid isn’t enough.

Though Chosica received funding in 2020 through Toledo’s Emergency Microenterprise Recovery Grant Program, Del Rio said they were denied other funding.

“Since we are from another country and we’re not citizens, we were denied many loans and grants that other restaurants received,” Del Rio said.

Chosica’s owners are working to reopen; to do so, they have to pay backlogged rent, but Del Rio said finding the money is hard without the restaurant — which is their main source of income.

You can support Chosica’s reopening by donating to their GoFundMe.

