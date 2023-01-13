Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats

ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.

The 15-year-old student was charged with inducing panic and is currently held at the Seneca County Juvenile Detention Center until judicial proceedings.

Below is the full statement from Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick W. Stevens:

“We believe this was an isolated incident. It’s our mental conditioning that makes it difficult for people to believe that children can indulge in violence. However, it’s incidences like this one that remind us that all threats should be addressed. The immediate response and assessment of the situation by fellow students, the School Resource Officer, and the school staff was instrumental to the success of today’s investigation!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.