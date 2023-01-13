Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats

The 15-year-old student was charged with inducing panic and is currently held at the Seneca...
The 15-year-old student was charged with inducing panic and is currently held at the Seneca County Juvenile Detention Center until judicial proceedings.(Seneca County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.

The 15-year-old student was charged with inducing panic and is currently held at the Seneca County Juvenile Detention Center until judicial proceedings.

Below is the full statement from Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick W. Stevens:

“We believe this was an isolated incident. It’s our mental conditioning that makes it difficult for people to believe that children can indulge in violence. However, it’s incidences like this one that remind us that all threats should be addressed. The immediate response and assessment of the situation by fellow students, the School Resource Officer, and the school staff was instrumental to the success of today’s investigation!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in the Super 8 Motel breaking and entering has been arrested after evading police...
Suspect tried to hide by climbing a pine tree in Walbridge pursuit
Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, and and Carrissa Eames appeared before a judge for arraignment on...
Five suspects plead not guilty to charges in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Food Stamps, SNAP Benefits
COVID Snap benefits expected to end in coming months
Lilliana Nardini
BODY CAM: Ohio troopers rescue missing Michigan girl

Latest News

After the pandemic crippled the dining industry, inflation is making it difficult for...
Local restaurants suffer from the impact of inflation
Imagine It! - Air Cannon - Jan. 14th, 2023
After the pandemic crippled the dining industry, inflation is making it hard for restaurants to...
Local restaurants struggle with inflation
Family of Reagan Tokes hoping Supreme Court upholds law enacted in her honor
Family of Reagan Tokes hoping Supreme Court upholds law enacted in her honor