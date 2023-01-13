13abc Week in Review: Jan. 13, 2023
Published: Jan. 13, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- ‘False threat’ leads law enforcement to search Ottawa Hills H.S. for shooter
- Missing Toledo girl found shot, killed in an alley
- Man accused of machete murder pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
- Five suspects plead not guilty to charges in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
- Suspect tried to hide by climbing a pine tree in Walbridge pursuit
- 262 to be laid off as ProMedica divests from skilled nursing facilities
- Ohio Attorney General moves to reinstate abortion ‘heartbeat’ law
- $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Upper Sandusky
