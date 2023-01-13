Birthday Club
WATCH: Pedestrian narrowly evades being hit by OVI suspect who crashes into tree

Pedestrian narrowly evades being hit by OVI suspect who crashes into tree
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORWALK, Ohio (WTVG) - A pedestrian walking on Woodlawn Avenue in Norwalk was able to jump out of the way at the last second as a suspected OVI driver came barreling down the street Wednesday afternoon.

That driver, Joseph A. Smith, 45, ended up crashing into a tree and was taken to the hospital.

Smith was involved in an accident earlier and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

He has been charged with OVI, hit-skip, a stop sign violation and reckless operation, and is being held in Huron County Jail on a parole violation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

