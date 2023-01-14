Birthday Club
1/14: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

Weekend sunshine; rain returns late Monday
A chilly start to a mostly sunny Saturday, then temps and rain chances rise again early next week. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s a cold start to the weekend in the low-20s, but skies ought to clear and deliver some much-anticipated afternoon sun for most, as highs top out a hair above the freezing mark. The warming trend continues -- near 40F Sunday, 50F by Tuesday -- though showers will return late on MLK Day, and linger through Tuesday. We’re also eyeing a rain/snow mix Thursday, though accumulating wet snow is so far relegated north of the state line.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

