1/14: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast
Weekend sunshine; rain returns late Monday
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s a cold start to the weekend in the low-20s, but skies ought to clear and deliver some much-anticipated afternoon sun for most, as highs top out a hair above the freezing mark. The warming trend continues -- near 40F Sunday, 50F by Tuesday -- though showers will return late on MLK Day, and linger through Tuesday. We’re also eyeing a rain/snow mix Thursday, though accumulating wet snow is so far relegated north of the state line.
