Findlay City Schools tests new safety system

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Teachers, administrators, parents, and students alike dread an active shooter or crisis situation, which is why Findlay City Schools Superintendent Krista Miller, is intent on preparing the district for any possible incident.

“This is not an era of being reactive and hoping it doesn’t happen, this is an era in Findlay City Schools where we are taking every precaution,” Miller said.

On Friday, the district held a training session for their new, nearly $1 million safety system: SafeDefend.

Like a fire alarm system, SafeDefend boxes are placed in every classroom and select common spaces. The boxes use biometrics; once triggered by the touch of a teacher’s finger, SafeDefend immediately sends out a notification to school staff and local law enforcement with the exact location of the crisis.

Findlay City Schools Board President and Battalion Fire Chief Matt Cooper said the system reduces response time for first responders and makes crisis communication much more accessible.

“If there is an activation, we know what entity is going where, what their responsibilities are, what radio channel they’re going to be operating on, where the command post is,” Cooper said. “All these entities know and have that at their fingertips.”

The system also allows law enforcement to send out instructions during a crisis telling teachers whether to run, hide and barricade or fight.

“Being a parent, this is big — this is huge. And I know there are parents out there that probably don’t understand it, but from an emergency response standpoint, it is absolutely a game-changer, and we do believe we are the model for the United States,” Cooper said.

