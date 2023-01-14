Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

Findlay City Schools tests new safety system

Findlay is the first in Ohio to implement the system district-wide.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Teachers, administrators, parents, and students alike dread an active shooter or crisis situation, which is why Findlay City Schools Superintendent Krista Miller, is intent on preparing the district for any possible incident.

“This is not an era of being reactive and hoping it doesn’t happen, this is an era in Findlay City Schools where we are taking every precaution,” Miller said.

On Friday, the district held a training session for their new, nearly $1 million safety system: SafeDefend.

Like a fire alarm system, SafeDefend boxes are placed in every classroom and select common spaces. The boxes use biometrics; once triggered by the touch of a teacher’s finger, SafeDefend immediately sends out a notification to school staff and local law enforcement with the exact location of the crisis.

Findlay City Schools Board President and Battalion Fire Chief Matt Cooper said the system reduces response time for first responders and makes crisis communication much more accessible.

“If there is an activation, we know what entity is going where, what their responsibilities are, what radio channel they’re going to be operating on, where the command post is,” Cooper said. “All these entities know and have that at their fingertips.”

The system also allows law enforcement to send out instructions during a crisis telling teachers whether to run, hide and barricade or fight.

“Being a parent, this is big — this is huge. And I know there are parents out there that probably don’t understand it, but from an emergency response standpoint, it is absolutely a game-changer, and we do believe we are the model for the United States,” Cooper said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottawa Hills
False shooter threat call released in Ottawa Hills HS apparent swatting case
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Food Stamps, SNAP Benefits
COVID Snap benefits expected to end in coming months
I-75 South crash at SR-15 near Findlay
One hospitalized after series of crashes on I-75
After the pandemic crippled the dining industry, inflation is making it difficult for...
Local restaurants suffer from the impact of inflation

Latest News

Lucas County foreclosure numbers increase in 2022
Lucas County foreclosure numbers increase in 2022
Why It Matters: The battle of the gavel
Why It Matters: The battle of the gavel
The Maumee business has classes for all ages and skill levels
Put on your ball gown and dancing shoes for this week’s Hittin’ The Town
Dancing is something people have done for centuries. It’s an art form that spans generations...
Put on your ball gown and dancing shoes for this week’s Hittin’ The Town