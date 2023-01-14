Birthday Club
Glass City Center hosts the 57th annual regional RV show

There will be a chance to view the newest in RVs and accessories including travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and motor coaches.(WPTA)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City Center will host the 57th annual Camp and Travel Regional RV Show on Jan. 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission for the event is $8 for adults every day and $6 for seniors only on Friday, Jan. 27. Children 12 and under get in free with an adult. Discount coupons are available at participating RV dealers and online at the Northwest Ohio RV Dealers’ website, according to the Northwest Ohio RV Dealers’ press release.

There will be more than 100 RV units on display from over 30 exhibitors including RV dealers, RV manufacturers and suppliers and campgrounds from surrounding states, according to the press release.

There will be a chance to view the newest in RVs and accessories including travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and motor coaches.

The event is the largest RV show in the region and will offer the opportunity for the public to see the full range of RV models and accessories, according to the press release.

For more information, call the Northwest Ohio RV Dealers at 419-255-3300 or go to the NWOHRV website.

