Jury convicts man in murder of Sylvania woman

After a three-day trial, a jury convicted a man in the Easter Sunday 2022 murder of a woman...
After a three-day trial, a jury convicted a man in the Easter Sunday 2022 murder of a woman from Sylvania, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a three-day trial, a jury convicted a man in the Easter Sunday 2022 murder of a woman from Sylvania, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

A judge on Friday sentenced Zachary Warnock to 36 years to life in prison, according to the MCSO. Warnock shot and killed Ali Goins, 29, on April 17, 2022, in the Village of South Solon, investigators said.

The murder happened after Warnock met Goins online and the two decided to see each other in person, her father previously told 13abc. Deputies said they responded to a call of shots being fired from a vehicle around 8:45 a.m. that morning.

“He came out of the house. He didn’t say hi or goodbye. He just started shooting at her and her friends that were with her. They were able to back off the premises and try to escape, and that’s when he chased them down,” her father Don Goins told 13abc.

The jury convicted Warnock on charges including murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

A jury convicted Zachary Warnock in the 2022 Easter Sunday murder of Ali Goins from Sylvania.
A jury convicted Zachary Warnock in the 2022 Easter Sunday murder of Ali Goins from Sylvania.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)

