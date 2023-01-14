Lake Hope hosts first tree-hugging competition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lake Hope State Park is hosting its first tree-hugging competition on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lake Hope Nature Center.

The competition is free and does not require pre-registration, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Lake Hope event’s webpage. Winners of the competition will receive an eco-friendly award.

According to the Lake Hope Facebook event page, there will be four main events:

Speed-hugging: participants have one minute to hug as many trees as possible in a specific area, that meets or exceeds a height of six feet for at least five seconds each. The winner will have the highest number.

Biggest Hug: participants will all hug the same tree and a measurement from the longest fingertip to the longest fingertip will be recorded. A gap between fingers will result in a higher score while overlap will result in a lower score. The lowest score wins.

Most Dedicated: participants must hold on to a tree of their choice for as long as they can without their feet touching the ground.

Freestyle: participants will have one minute to appropriately interact with their choice of tree. Judges will award points based on creativity, emotion and communion with the tree.

Judges will be guests from Raccoon Creek Partnership, Hopewell Health Centers and ODNR’s Division of Mineral Resource Management according to the Facebook event.

For more information, call the Lake Hope Nature Center at 740-596-3030

