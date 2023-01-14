Birthday Club
Local police officers enforce the importance of school safety amid swatting hoax

Ottawa Hills
Ottawa Hills(WTVG)
By Alexis Means
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Local police officers are enforcing laws against Swatting after police officers rushed to Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning.

Law enforcement officials investigated a false active shooter threat at Ottawa Hills High School on Friday after an unknown caller falsely told dispatchers they were bringing an automatic weapon to the school to get revenge on a teacher, according to audio officials released late Friday afternoon.

Jessica Meade, who lives across the street from the schools, said she had just dropped off her kid when police surrounded the schools.

“We are just all trying to figure out what’s going on this morning. It’s a little bit scary,” Meade said.

Friday’s incident is not an isolated event, as swatting hoaxes have disrupted schools across the greater Toledo area. Last year, a fake call of an active shooter sent police racing to Scott High School. Following that incident, multiple police agencies were called to Liberty Benton High School for a false report of an active shooter. The same day, Start High School went on lockdown after someone claimed there was a shooter in the school.

The Toledo Police Department Lt. Paul Davis said there are also safety risks associated with fake calls.

“...Then you have officers and fire personnel going lights and sirens to the call, which is also a hazard to themselves and the public. And the fear that it causes to the public; the students have to deal with this fear. The parents have to deal with fear and the aftermath of how do we recover and get back to a sense of normal,” Lt. Davis said.

In Ohio, the minimum sentence for a person convicted of a fourth-degree swatting felony is six months, but people can be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.

They can also be held responsible for the cost of resources utilized due to the false threat.

