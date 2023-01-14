Birthday Club
Lucas County Canine Care and Control to host low-cost clinic

The Lucas County Canine Care and Control will host a low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic...
By Nia Lambdin
Jan. 14, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Canine Care and Control will host a low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic at the Canine Care Center on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

LC4 press release says costs for the clinic will be $10 for each vaccination, $5 for deworming, $20 for microchip and lifetime registration. Monthly flea and tick prevention and 2023 dog licenses will be available for purchase at $18 for one-month flea and tick prevention and $50 for three-month flea and tick prevention and $25 for a 2023 dog license.

According to the Lucas County press release, services will include the rabies vaccination, oral Bordetella vaccination, canine distemper, infectious hepatitis, parainfluenza and parvovirus (DHPP) combination vaccine, leptospirosis vaccination, deworming for puppies and microchip administration.

The clinic is to protect the safety and health of not only dogs but also humans that interact with them, according to a LC4 press release.

Appointments can be made by visiting LC4′s Facebook page or through a signup form on the LC4 website.

