Lucas County foreclosure numbers increase in 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Foreclosure numbers are on the rise in Lucas County, and the increase, alongside other statistics, indicates that the economy could be headed in the wrong direction.

When people feel good about the economy, they tend to spend money. Sometimes people make big purchases such as a car, which fewer were sold in Lucas County in 2022 compared to 2021.

Lucas County issued more than 18,000 fewer auto titles last year on both used and new sales.

“What that is showing us is that we’re starting seeing a downturn in the economy. And everybody is hearing about a recession, but right now, with the Lucas County Clerk’s office, we’re seeing court cases going up. We’re seeing the auto sales go down, which is indicating a turn in the economy,” said Lucas County Clerk of Court Bernie Quilter.

Quilter specifically pointed to court cases on foreclosures to further prove the decline. Just last year, the number was 736. In 2021, the foreclosure court case number was closer to 200. While it’s lower than rates in 2008 and 2009, which both totaled more than 4,000 cases, the current number is still treading in the wrong direction.

Quilter said the Lucas County Clerk of Court’s messaging to residents is to be cautious and watchful of what’s to come.

“... we want people to know also that, hopefully, this is only a little pause in the economy, and things will pick back up,” said Quilter.

As for impact, not only do people lose their homes in foreclosure, but the lack of auto titles also hurts. The loss of auto sales tax dollars in Lucas County in 2022 was just over $613,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.