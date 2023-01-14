Mercy Health and BCCP partner to increase access to breast and cervical cancer screenings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health is partnering with the Ohio Department of Health Breast and Cervical Cancer Project (BCCP) to give women increased access to screenings.

This partnership will help bring awareness to risk factors, symptoms and cancer screening opportunities available to those with and without insurance, according to the Mercy Health press release.

The BCCP can also help women find providers and community resources and answer questions about scheduling and using insurance, according to the press release.

Mercy Health says in its press release that in order to be eligible for the no-cost breast and cervical cancer screenings, one must have a gross household income at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level and be uninsured, underinsured or cost-sharing. The program is for Ohio residents but participants do not have to be United States citizens to enroll.

Women aged 21 and over are eligible for assistance paying for a pap test every three to five years, according to the press release. Furthermore, BCCP will help fund screening mammograms for women 40 and over every other year and annual screening mammograms for women at high-risk aged 21 and older.

According to the press release, Mercy Health community health workers will be present at the Franklin Park Mall on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to offer information about the program.

To fill out an application, contact Mercy Health’s Community Health Worker at 419-251-2282 or visit the BCCP website.

