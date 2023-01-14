Put on your ball gown and dancing shoes for this week’s Hittin’ The Town

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dancing is something people have done for centuries. It’s an art form that spans generations and cultures.

Gil Aromas is the owner and head instructor at The Ballroom Company in Maumee.

“What we do here is try to help people enjoy life through dance.”

And Aromas says dance is a universal language. “At this point in my career, I actually like to think of it as a way to teach people to communicate. It doesn’t matter what is happening outside the doors, you walk into the ballroom, and you can be free. You can be yourself. You can forget about the constraints of everyday life and let it fly.”

Everyone from the young and the young at heart to competitive dancers and people with two left feet can find their groove here.

“We do private lessons, one on one or couples. There are group classes, and sometimes we’ll have a group class going along with a private lesson. The group classes can be as small as 4-6, or the whole floor can be full of 80-100 people,” Aromas said.

There are dozens of dances to choose from. “We cross a lot of different genres, not just Latin, not just ballroom or tango. We like to hold all kinds of dances. Even line dancers come here and have a good time with it,” Aromas said.

There are workshops, shows and competitions at The Ballroom Company, and there’s also a chance to just kick up your heels every week. “We do dance parties every Friday night. We play a variety of music, and you just come out, and dance and have a good time,” Aromas said.

Aromas said he loves watching people fall in love with ballroom dancing.

“I constantly get to watch faces gleam. Whether they are learning to dance with their significant other, learning a new step, or feeling a connection between the music and their body, it’s a great experience for me. You’ll never experience the joy you can have when you walk through the doors until you give yourself a chance. And who knows? You might find something you enjoy the rest of your life,” Aromas said.

Aromas is undoubtedly familiar with the excitement of ballroom dancing, as he has pursued the art form since college. He was first introduced to ballroom dancing by college friends and has owned The Ballroom Company since 2014.

