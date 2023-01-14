Tecumseh’s Ice Sculpture Festival

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Tecumseh is hosting a free Ice Sculpture Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22, from noon to 4 p.m.

According to the Tecumseh press release, participants can spend the day seeing over 40 ice sculptures, shopping downtown and getting food at the local restaurants.

There will be a Dueling Carvers Competition, where carvers will take suggestions from the crowd on what to carve and the audience will choose their favorite on Saturday, according to the press release. There will also be a scavenger hunt available with a chance to win prizes.

