TFD investigates two structure fires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire Department was on the scene of a structure fire this morning.

The fire took place around the 900 block of Hamilton Street.

The fire started at one house and spread to the other, TFD says.

TFD confirmed that both houses were vacant and utilities were shut off.

The cause of the fire is unknown but is being investigated, according to TFD.

