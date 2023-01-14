Volunteer organizations partner up to raise donations for Ukraine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Helps Ukraine is partnering with ProMedica Foundation’s’ Young Professionals Impact and Inspire “I’m in” series to host a volunteer event.

The event will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, at Handmade Toledo from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The “Impact and Inspire, Be Brave Like Ukraine” event is aimed at young professionals wanting to make a difference in Ukraine as well as meet like-minded peers, according to a ProMedica news release.

It will feature a first-hand account of relief efforts and life in Ukraine and participants will help pack donated items that will be sent to Ukraine refugees in Ukraine.

ProMedica says in a news release that participants are asked to bring business cards to participate in the raffle and to share with others attending the event and an item from the wish list of needed items.

Monetary donations will also be accepted, according to the news release.

Prior to the event, donations can be dropped off starting Jan. 12, at the listed locations:

Barr’s Public House

Fusion Bistro

ProMedica Downtown Steam Plant Headquarters

Donations being accepted include:

Non-Perishable Food and Water

Thermal Underwear (new, all sizes)

Power Sources (generators, power blocks, batteries)

Cold Weather Items (blankets, hand and feet warmers)

Medical Supplies (tourniquets, first aid kits, ibuprofen, Tylenol)

Miscellaneous (candles, flashlights, batteries, tape, etc.)

The ProMedica “I’m in” series provides opportunities for next-generation leaders to engage in the culture of philanthropy, according to the news release.

These events never require money donations but instead ask for participants to bring specific donations to directly benefit the chosen beneficiaries, according to the news release.

