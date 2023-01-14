WATCH LIVE: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday Week 7
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the January 13th, 2023 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday, we’ll take you to the Game of the Week between Genoa and Rossford. Other key matchups include St. Francis vs. St. John’s from UT’s Savage Arena. Mark Kunz and Britt Del Barba will also have the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:
BOYS:
- Genoa at Rossford
- Start at Bowsher
- St. Francis at St. John’s
- Springfield at Northview
- Maumee Valley CD at Emmanuel Christian
- Bellevue at Perkins
- Willard at Margaretta
- Clay at Central Catholic
- Maumee at Bowling Green
- Napoleon at Perrysburg
- Waite at Rogers
- Woodward at Scott
- Patrick Henry at Evergreen
- Findlay at Lima Senior
GIRLS:
- Northwood at Cardinal Stritch
- Napoleon at Perrysburg
- Maumee at Bowling Green
- Springfield at Northview
