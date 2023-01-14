TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the January 13th, 2023 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday, we’ll take you to the Game of the Week between Genoa and Rossford. Other key matchups include St. Francis vs. St. John’s from UT’s Savage Arena. Mark Kunz and Britt Del Barba will also have the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:

BOYS:

Genoa at Rossford

Start at Bowsher

St. Francis at St. John’s

Springfield at Northview

Maumee Valley CD at Emmanuel Christian

Bellevue at Perkins

Willard at Margaretta

Clay at Central Catholic

Maumee at Bowling Green

Napoleon at Perrysburg

Waite at Rogers

Woodward at Scott

Patrick Henry at Evergreen

Findlay at Lima Senior

GIRLS:

Northwood at Cardinal Stritch

Napoleon at Perrysburg

Maumee at Bowling Green

Springfield at Northview

WATCH LIVE: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday Week 7

WATCH LIVE: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday Week 7, Trifecta

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.