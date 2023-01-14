Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

WATCH LIVE: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday Week 7

Basketball Friday
Basketball Friday(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the January 13th, 2023 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday, we’ll take you to the Game of the Week between Genoa and Rossford. Other key matchups include St. Francis vs. St. John’s from UT’s Savage Arena. Mark Kunz and Britt Del Barba will also have the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:

BOYS:

  • Genoa at Rossford
  • Start at Bowsher
  • St. Francis at St. John’s
  • Springfield at Northview
  • Maumee Valley CD at Emmanuel Christian
  • Bellevue at Perkins
  • Willard at Margaretta
  • Clay at Central Catholic
  • Maumee at Bowling Green
  • Napoleon at Perrysburg
  • Waite at Rogers
  • Woodward at Scott
  • Patrick Henry at Evergreen
  • Findlay at Lima Senior

GIRLS:

  • Northwood at Cardinal Stritch
  • Napoleon at Perrysburg
  • Maumee at Bowling Green
  • Springfield at Northview

WATCH LIVE: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday Week 7

WATCH LIVE: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday Week 7, Trifecta

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottawa Hills
False shooter threat call released in Ottawa Hills HS apparent swatting case
Food Stamps, SNAP Benefits
COVID Snap benefits expected to end in coming months
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Noah Johnson of Bryan, OH. has been missing since Nov. 18.
Eight weeks later, still no sign of missing Bryan man
After the pandemic crippled the dining industry, inflation is making it difficult for...
Local restaurants suffer from the impact of inflation

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday Week 7, Trifecta
WATCH LIVE: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday Week 7, Trifecta
WATCH LIVE: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday Week 7
WATCH LIVE: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday Week 7
Ottawa Hills
Local police officers enforce the importance of school safety amid swatting hoax
New Toledo Police Chief lays out plans in new role
New Interim Toledo Police chief lays out plans for the department