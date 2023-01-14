Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell

Police say when they approached him, he was eating a taco and smelled of alcohol.
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
By Ken Baker
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stop his car in the middle of Interstate 75. Officers say they arrived shortly afterward to find him eating Taco Bell.

Video shows the 53-year-old Gregory Powell bringing his car to a dead stop on the interstate and then head for the shoulder, where he stayed for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Friday morning in the northbound lanes of I-75 near the Village of Elmwood Place, police said.

He stops the car, gets out, sprints for the median, and hangs out there with his car stopped in the middle lane for more than 10 minutes.

Police say when they approached him, he was eating a Taco Bell taco and smelled of alcohol.

Asked why he had stopped, Powell allegedly told them he was worried for his daughter.

He faces an OVI charge.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottawa Hills
False shooter threat call released in Ottawa Hills HS apparent swatting case
Food Stamps, SNAP Benefits
COVID Snap benefits expected to end in coming months
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Noah Johnson of Bryan, OH. has been missing since Nov. 18.
Eight weeks later, still no sign of missing Bryan man
After the pandemic crippled the dining industry, inflation is making it difficult for...
Local restaurants suffer from the impact of inflation

Latest News

The Lucas County Canine Care and Control will host a low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic...
Lucas County Canine Care and Control to host low-cost clinic
TFRD investigates two structure fires
TFRD investigates two structure fires
After a three-day trial, a jury convicted a man in the Easter Sunday 2022 murder of a woman...
Jury convicts man in murder of Sylvania woman
There will be a chance to view the newest in RVs and accessories including travel trailers,...
Glass City Center to host the 57th annual regional RV show
Downtown Tecumseh is hosting a free Ice Sculpture Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m....
Tecumseh’s Ice Sculpture Festival