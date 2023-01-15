Birthday Club
1/14: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

More sunshine on Sunday, then some rain arrives later on MLK Day.
1/14: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Just a few clouds late, otherwise mainly clear and cold with lows in the low 20s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 40. SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the upper 20s. MLK DAY: Cloudy with rain for the afternoon when highs will be in the mid-40s. EXTENDED: Some rain continues into Monday night, lows around 40. Breezy and mild Tuesday with highs near 50, and a few spotty showers possible. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. More rain arrives for Thursday when it’ll be breezy with highs in the low 40s. Rain will change to flurries later Thursday night, then a few flurries are possible Friday with highs in the upper 30s and persistent breeze. Mostly cloudy Saturday with highs again in the upper 30s.

