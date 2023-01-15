1/15: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Lows have dipped into the teens for our coldest morning since the day after Christmas, though we’re eyeing highs near 40F this afternoon as clouds slowly stream back in. Light rain returns from the west by the early evening tomorrow, with 1/4″ to 1/2″ through Tuesday. Temps will peak at 50F that day, slowly falling again as more rain arrives Thursday and switches briefly to light snow to close out the week.

