1/15: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Last bit of sun today; rain returns late tomorrow
It's our last chance to see the sun for several days, with rain returning late on MLK Day. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lows have dipped into the teens for our coldest morning since the day after Christmas, though we’re eyeing highs near 40F this afternoon as clouds slowly stream back in. Light rain returns from the west by the early evening tomorrow, with 1/4″ to 1/2″ through Tuesday. Temps will peak at 50F that day, slowly falling again as more rain arrives Thursday and switches briefly to light snow to close out the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

