Downtown Perrysburg hosted their annual Winterfest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg hosted its 13th annual Winterfest Friday and Saturday.

The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Downtown Perrysburg website.

The city streets were lined with ice sculptures and live carving demonstrations.

The website also says there was an inflatable polar bear, a hot chocolate crawl and a s’mores party for children who attended the event.

