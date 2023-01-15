OSHP says one is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Lyme Township

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Norwalk Post press release.

The crash occurred on State Route 547 at Section Line 30 in Lyme Township, according to the OSHP press release.

Lacey Gerich, 28, from Norwalk, was driving southbound in a Hyundai Tucson with a juvenile passenger when Gerich failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into the path of a 44-year-old from Bellevue’s Peterbilt 567 hitting Gerich on the passenger side, OSHP says.

Both vehicles stopped on the southeast corner of the intersection, OSHP says.

Gerich was pronounced dead at the scene by North Central EMS, while the minor was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. Police say the 44-year-old had no injuries.

