Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

OSHP says one is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Lyme Township

A woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, OSHP says.
A woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, OSHP says.(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Norwalk Post press release.

The crash occurred on State Route 547 at Section Line 30 in Lyme Township, according to the OSHP press release.

Lacey Gerich, 28, from Norwalk, was driving southbound in a Hyundai Tucson with a juvenile passenger when Gerich failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into the path of a 44-year-old from Bellevue’s Peterbilt 567 hitting Gerich on the passenger side, OSHP says.

Both vehicles stopped on the southeast corner of the intersection, OSHP says.

Gerich was pronounced dead at the scene by North Central EMS, while the minor was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. Police say the 44-year-old had no injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana,...
Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say
After a three-day trial, a jury convicted a man in the Easter Sunday 2022 murder of a woman...
Jury convicts man in murder of Sylvania woman
The Toledo Fire Department was on the scene of a structure fire this morning.
TFRD investigates two structure fires
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
A Bedford Township family made it out safely when their house caught on fire Saturday evening.
Pastor’s family home destroyed in Bedford Township fire

Latest News

Tecumseh’s Ice Sculpture Festival
Perrysburg's Winter festival
Jury convicts man for the murder of a Sylvania woman
Jury convicts man for the murder of a Sylvania woman
TFRD is investigating a fire that took place Saturday night on Kopernik Ave.
Upper level of a family home damaged in fire, TFRD says
House fire on Kopernik Ave
Kopernik house fire