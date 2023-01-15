Birthday Club
Pastor’s family home destroyed in Bedford Township fire

A Bedford Township family made it out safely when their house caught on fire earlier this evening.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WTVG) - A local pastor’s family lost their home in a fire Saturday evening in Bedford Township.

Calls for the fire came in about 4:45 p.m. Saturday on the 6700 block of Summerfield Road, officials said. Videos showed the home and a car parked outside engulfed in flames.

The homeowner, Johnathon Marshall, is a pastor at Hope Church. He told 13abc four people were in the home when the fire started but everyone got out safely.

Authorities said the fire started in the garage but what started it is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.


