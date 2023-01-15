Upper level of a family home damaged in fire, TFRD says

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a family home after it caught fire Saturday night.

The fire took place on Kopernick Avenue near Nebraska Avenue around 9 p.m.

Crews say the second floor of the home is badly damaged but no one was home at the time of the fire.

TFRD did not say what started the fire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.