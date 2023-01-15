Birthday Club
Upper level of a family home damaged in fire, TFRD says

TFRD is investigating a fire that took place Saturday night on Kopernik Ave.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a family home after it caught fire Saturday night.

The fire took place on Kopernick Avenue near Nebraska Avenue around 9 p.m.

Crews say the second floor of the home is badly damaged but no one was home at the time of the fire.

TFRD did not say what started the fire.

