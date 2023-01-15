Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

WATCH: Joe Burrow says on NBC pregame he wants to play in Cincinnati ‘my whole career’

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

[Full Bengals coverage]

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he wants to stay in Cincinnati for the long term.

The Ohio native spoke to NBC’s Maria Taylor in an interview that aired Sunday evening.

Taylor asked Burrow about his comments earlier in the week that the championship window for the Bengals is his entire career.

“My plan is to be here my whole career,” Burrow answered. “Hopefully [head coach Zac Taylor] is here my whole career. And hopefully a lot of our guys are around for as long as they can be. I have a lot of confidence in our front office, doing their jobs in the offseason. I mean, we’ve drafted well, we’ve brought in great free agents. We’ve claimed guys off waivers that have made a real impact on our team. So I think we have one of the best front offices in the league, and Zac in my opinion is the best head coach in the league, and so that gives me a lot of confidence that I can go out there and say that.”

Burrow is playing this season in the third year of his rookie contract signed after he was picked by the Bengals first overall in 2020 NFL Draft. The four-year deal guarantees him $36 million.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana,...
Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say
After a three-day trial, a jury convicted a man in the Easter Sunday 2022 murder of a woman...
Jury convicts man in murder of Sylvania woman
The Toledo Fire Department was on the scene of a structure fire this morning.
TFRD investigates two structure fires
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
A Bedford Township family made it out safely when their house caught on fire Saturday evening.
Pastor’s family home destroyed in Bedford Township fire

Latest News

Toledo captured its first Mid-American Conference championship since 2017 by defeating Ohio...
Finn, Stuart lead Toledo to first MAC title since 2017
The Irish's 28-21 win over Akron Archbishop Hoban is the school's first state title since 2014,...
THE CHAMPS: Central Catholic captures state title with 28-21 over Akron Archbishop Hoban
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday: Week 15
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit