W.W. Knight Nature Preserve hosts a wild lights event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - W.W. Knight Nature Preserve is hosting a free wild lights walk through the woods Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The public can check out decorated animal stations as they walk through the illuminated woods.

There will also be hot chocolate and a family photo station to participate in.

Upon finishing the walk through the woods, participants can vote for their favorite display.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.