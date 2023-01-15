Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve hosts a wild lights event

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve is hosting a free wild lights walk through the woods Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - W.W. Knight Nature Preserve is hosting a free wild lights walk through the woods Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The public can check out decorated animal stations as they walk through the illuminated woods.

There will also be hot chocolate and a family photo station to participate in.

Upon finishing the walk through the woods, participants can vote for their favorite display.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a three-day trial, a jury convicted a man in the Easter Sunday 2022 murder of a woman...
Jury convicts man in murder of Sylvania woman
A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana,...
Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
The Toledo Fire Department was on the scene of a structure fire this morning.
TFRD investigates two structure fires
A Bedford Township family made it out safely when their house caught on fire Saturday evening.
Pastor’s family home destroyed in Bedford Township fire

Latest News

WW Knight Nature Preserve Wild Lights
WW Knight Nature Preserve Wild Lights
Perrysburg hosted its 13th annual Winterfest Friday and Saturday.
Downtown Perrysburg hosted their annual Winterfest
A woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, OSHP says.
OSHP says one is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Lyme Township
Tecumseh’s Ice Sculpture Festival
Perrysburg's Winter festival