W.W. Knight Nature Preserve hosts a wild lights event
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - W.W. Knight Nature Preserve is hosting a free wild lights walk through the woods Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The public can check out decorated animal stations as they walk through the illuminated woods.
There will also be hot chocolate and a family photo station to participate in.
Upon finishing the walk through the woods, participants can vote for their favorite display.
