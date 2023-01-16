1/15: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. MLK DAY: Mild with highs in the mid-40s. Morning clouds will precede afternoon rain (arriving after 2pm). MONDAY NIGHT: Rain continues to fall with lows in the upper 30s. TUESDAY: A brief shower or sprinkle and breezy; highs near 50. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. More rain arrives later Wednesday night and continues into Thursday when it’ll be breezy with highs in the mid-40s. Rain will change to a few snowflakes Thursday night. Lingering flurries Friday and cold with highs in the mid-30s and a breeze. Accumulation potential is very low at this time. Mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the upper 30s and lighter winds. Partly sunny Sunday with highs again in the upper 30s.

