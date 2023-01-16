Birthday Club
1/16: Dan’s Monday AM Forecast

Rain returns late for MLK Day; mild/breezy Tuesday
Rain returns later this afternoon, with a mild and breezy Tuesday in the works. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After spending the weekend with plenty of sunshine, it’s all clouds to kick off the new week, with rain returning just before sunset in Toledo (up to 1/2″ through tomorrow). Tuesday will prove mild near 50F, though fairly breezy from the southwest. The midweek won’t provide much rain, but Thursday could drop up to 1″ of it -- as temps cool and a few flakes fly Friday, with not much accumulation there.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

