1/16: Dan’s Monday AM Forecast

After spending the weekend with plenty of sunshine, it’s all clouds to kick off the new week, with rain returning just before sunset in Toledo (up to 1/2″ through tomorrow). Tuesday will prove mild near 50F, though fairly breezy from the southwest. The midweek won’t provide much rain, but Thursday could drop up to 1″ of it -- as temps cool and a few flakes fly Friday, with not much accumulation there.

