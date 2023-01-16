Birthday Club
1/16: Derek’s MLK Day Forecast

Steady rain later today, then breezy & mild for Tuesday.
1/16: Derek's MLK Day Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
THIS AFTERNOON: Becoming cloudy with highs in the low to mid-40s. Rain arrives after 3pm and continues to fall through the evening. TONIGHT: Most of the rain ends by midnight, just a lingering shower overnight and rising temps; overall ¼” to ½” of rain is expected. TUESDAY: Just a brief shower or sprinkle around with breezy and mild conditions, highs near 50. We may also see a little sunshine! EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s, then another round of rain will arrive later in the evening and continue into Thursday. Thursday will be very similar to Tuesday with breezy, mild conditions as temps jump into the low 50s and some sunshine pokes through the clouds. A few rain showers will remain possible into Thursday night, but as colder air moves in rain showers will give way to snow showers. However, accumulation potential is very low outside of Hillsdale County. A few flurries around Friday and colder with highs in the mid-30s. It’ll also be breezy and mainly cloudy. Mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the upper 30s, then partly sunny on Sunday with highs around 40.

