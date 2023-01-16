1/16/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Rain likely early, then mostly cloudy with temperatures rising from the upper 30s into the upper 40s by morning. TUESDAY: Some AM sunshine, then cloudy in the afternoon with a few sprinkles, breezy, highs near 50 with falling temperatures in the afternoon. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a bit cooler, highs in the lower 40s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.