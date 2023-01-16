Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

1/16/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Tracking more January rain
1/16/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Rain likely early, then mostly cloudy with temperatures rising from the upper 30s into the upper 40s by morning. TUESDAY: Some AM sunshine, then cloudy in the afternoon with a few sprinkles, breezy, highs near 50 with falling temperatures in the afternoon. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a bit cooler, highs in the lower 40s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bedford Township family made it out safely when their house caught on fire Saturday evening.
Pastor’s family home destroyed in Bedford Township fire
After a three-day trial, a jury convicted a man in the Easter Sunday 2022 murder of a woman...
Jury convicts man in murder of Sylvania woman
Police lights
Man arrested, 2 officers hurt after multi-state chase
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
An inmate died Sunday morning at the Monroe County Jail after corrections officers found him...
Inmate dies in Monroe County Jail

Latest News

1/16/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/16/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/16: Derek’s MLK Day Forecast
1/16: Derek’s MLK Day Forecast
1/16: Derek’s MLK Day Forecast
1/16: Derek's MLK Day Forecast
Rain returns later this afternoon, with a mild and breezy Tuesday in the works. Dan Smith...
1/16: Dan’s Monday AM Forecast