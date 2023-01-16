Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey up for auction

Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.
Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.(Sothebys)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A basketball jersey worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant is expected to fetch up to $7 million at auction.

The L.A. Lakers star wore the jersey more than 25 times during the 2007-2008 season.

It was also captured in an iconic photo which shows Bryant screaming in excitement during Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

The auction house Sotheby’s is putting the jersey under the hammer. It said Bryant scored more than 600 points wearing it, during the only MVP Season in his career.

If any bidder pays the predicted amount, it would be the second-highest price ever paid for a basketball jersey.

The only one that fetched more money is the jersey worn by Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA finals.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bedford Township family made it out safely when their house caught on fire Saturday evening.
Pastor’s family home destroyed in Bedford Township fire
After a three-day trial, a jury convicted a man in the Easter Sunday 2022 murder of a woman...
Jury convicts man in murder of Sylvania woman
Police lights
Man arrested, 2 officers hurt after multi-state chase
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
An inmate died Sunday morning at the Monroe County Jail after corrections officers found him...
Inmate dies in Monroe County Jail

Latest News

Police said Jerrell Powe, a former football player for Ole Miss and the NFL, was arrested and...
Police: Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested on kidnapping charge
Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in...
Baby, teen mom among 6 killed in shooting at California home
A Go-Fund me page raised nearly $15,000 for the family.
Community supports Bedford family who lost everything in fire
According to TPD, the victim was shot at least once and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
TPD: Juvenile shot on Sherman and Kent St.
According to TPD, the victim was shot at least once and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
TPD: Male juvenile shot on Sherman and Kent